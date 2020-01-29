At least a dozen injured in massive fire at Upper Merion apartment complex

Fire officials say a large 2-alarm fire injured at least a dozen people including emergency responders and residents Wednesday night in Upper Marion.

The blaze errupted at the Kingswood Apartment complex around 10:30 p.m.

Some residents reportedly needed to jump out of windows to escape the flames.

Officials say a dozen people were sent to the hospital and at least 20 families have been displaced.

"The fire alarm was going on the upperside on the building, but not on my floor," Rubesh Jain said. He says he was alerted to leave the building by a neighbor who banged on his door.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

