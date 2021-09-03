At least a dozen shots fired in West Philadelphia shooting that wounded teen, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy is expected to survive after he was injured in a hail of gunfire early Friday morning in West Philadelphia, police say.
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said officers found a dozen gunshots at the intersection of Haverford Avenue and Creighton Street around midnight but did not locate any victims.
Officers were later told that a 16-year-old boy showed up at Penn Presbyterian Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen, police say.
The teen was placed in critical condition but authorities say he is expected to survive.
No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.
