Schuylkill River overflows following night of intense rainfall, damaging storms

The Schuylkill River spilled over its banks on Thursday morning following a night of intense rainfall and damaging storms from a system that once formed Hurricane Ida.

Incredible aerial footage from SkyFOX showed just how far the water encroached into Philadelphia to submerge city streets, buildings and parked cars. Iconic Boathouse Row along the river was entirely surrounded by water and even parts of Center City became victim to flooding.

LATEST STORM COVERAGE

Forecasters expect the river to continue to rise throughout the morning to a ‘Major Flood Stage.’ Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel on Good Day Philadelphia said the Schuylkill River has not flooded this severely since 1869.

The overflow has caused the city to close several streets, including the following:

Kelly Drive-Lincoln to Sedgley

MLK Drive-Falls Bridge to the Art Museum

Ridge Avenue-Main Street to Alleghany

Off-ramp to S/B Rt. 1 at Ridge Avenue

According to an advisory, there have been several people rescued from cars that became overwhelmed with floodwater. Philadelphia is advising people in flood zones to shelter in place until floodwaters recede.

The National Weather Service believes the Schuylkill River could reach a record-high water level of 17.2 feet by the time it crests around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Philadelphia was not the only area impacted by the Schuylkill River flooding. FOX 29's Jenn Frederick was in Conshohocken, Montgomery County where the rising floodwaters overcame streets and almost entirely submerged the first level of a parking garage.

Frederick predicted that the floodwater measured about 10 feet and encroached into Conshohocken by 5 blocks. At one point, Frederick said she witnessed a SEPTA bus or train car sweep through the floodwaters.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter