ATF raid leads to arrest in connection to ATM bombings

A North Philadelphia man is under arrest after federal and local officials find hundreds of explosives in his home.

Investigators say it is linked to ATM explosions around the city.

David Perez, 36, has a detention hearing Tuesday to hear whether or not he is a danger to society after his arrest last Thursday.

It is likely that Perez will remain in federal custody.

Police are working to determine how many of the explosives were sold to others.

Perez reportedly had an explosive lab inside the home that he shared with his mother and grandmother. Neither allegedly knew what he was working on.

Philadelphia Police and ATF agents recovered hundreds of explosive from the home.

___

