Atlantic City man pleads guilty to drug-related deaths of 2 men from United Kingdom: DA

article

A New Jersey man is being held responsible for the 2020 drug deaths of two men from the United Kingdom whose bodies were found in an Atlantic City hotel room.

Tyrell Gist, 27, pleaded guilty Monday to charges that stemmed from the Mar. 2020 deaths of 42-year-old Scott Jordan and 39-year-old Simon Gamble.

Prosecutors say the bodies of Jordan and Gamble were found in a Bally's hotel room along with wax baggies that police said contained heroin, fentanyl, and 4-ANNP.

Both men, who investigators said were visiting from New York City where they worked, were pronounced dead from "acute toxic effects of fentanyl and ethanol."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Investigators say they used Bally's surveillance to pinpoint Gist as the person who sold the deadly drugs to Jordan and Gamble.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors say Gist is expected to be sentenced to an aggregate term of 13 years in New Jersey State Prison.

Gist, an Atlantic City resident, also pleaded guilty Monday to two other batches of drug charges stemming from incidents that happened in August 2020.

He is currently being held at an Atlantic County Justice Facility and is due back in court for sentencing in May.