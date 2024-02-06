Video: Suspect sought after woman robbed at gunpoint on Temple University campus last month
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on Temple's campus last month.
A 39-year-old woman was walking near McGonigle Hall on North Broad Street when a car pulled up beside her just before 2 a.m. on January 23.
Police say a man got out, pointed a gun at her and took her bag with a tablet, wallet and medication inside.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect then fled in a late model gray Ford Focus driven by another man, according to police.
Surveillance video captured images of the suspect and suspected vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.