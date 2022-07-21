Atlantic City named number 1 boardwalk in U.S., by travel guide

Fodor’s Travel recently released a list with the top boardwalks in the country and, they say, the number one spot goes to Atlantic City, N.J. But, those who live up and down the shore might disagree.

On a blistering day, there are few places better to be than at the ocean, an air-conditioned casino or a giant boardwalk.

Pennsylvania native Betty O’Donnell says A.C. has all anyone needs. "It’s just fun. The beach, the sand and the casinos. Just everything!"

While the majority of people asked seemed to agree that A.C. does have a pretty fantastic boardwalk, there are critics.

"Today, we’re having a good day, but we have been here in the past and some bad things have happened that we’ve seen and it can be not so family-friendly," Corey Nikolaus said.

Nikolaus is from Lancaster and says they could use a bit more security on the boardwalk. "Policing. People are going to be people no matter what."

Fodor’s mentioned that, saying, "Atlantic City is bouncing back after years of declining revenues and urban decay."

With a new indoor go-kart track, upcoming water park and more, some say there’s still room to add even more attractions to the boardwalk.

The list, put together by Fodor’s Travel, also listed other boardwalks, like Long Beach and the Santa Monica Pier in California. For some, Atlantic City will always be number one.

"Just party! What happens in A.C stays in A.C.!" O'Donnell added.