Atlantic City store clerk charged with making false report to law enforcement

An Atlantic City retail store clerk has been charged with making a false report to law enforcement, Atlantic City police officials said.

Officers responded to H&A Fashions, on the 1400 block of the Boardwalk, Monday, just after 12:30 in the afternoon, for a report of a robbery, with damage to the store.

According to authorities, the store clerk, identified as 26-year-old Malik Awais, said a few people came into the store, stole items at a value of $100, pushed Awais as they were making an exit and caused damage to the store totaling $5,000.

Detectives were then called to investigate. Upon review of the surveillance cameras, it was determined the information provided by Awais alleging what took place and what detectives found after their investigation did not match. In the surveillance video, detectives did not see anyone matching the description of the alleged suspects go into or leave the store. Along with that, detectives found that a person said to be a witness was not in the store at the time the alleged crime took place.

Awais is charged with making a false report to law enforcement.

