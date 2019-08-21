Atlantic City woman arrested after faking own abduction, police say

article

A woman has been charged with faking her own abduction in attempt to get ransom money from family and friends, Atlantic City Police Department confirms.

Police arrested 25-year-old Casandra Ogelsby on Tuesday after responding to the Liberty Apartments on the 1500 block of Baltic Avenue after it was reported that a woman was missing and possibly abducted.

Family and friends told police that they had received messages from Ogelsby saying that she had been abducted and they needed to pay a ransom for her to be released.

Officials received information that Ogelsby might still be inside the apartment complex and stayed near the scene.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, detectives observed her leaving the building.

After stopping Ogelsby, it was determined that she had falsified messages and had not been abducted.

Ogelsby has been charged with creating a false public alarm and contempt of court.

Robert Hawthorne, who was with Ogelsby, was also arrested after police learned he has an active warrant. He has been charged with contempt of court.

Both were released on a summons with a future court date.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411).