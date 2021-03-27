Atlantic County man dies after motorcycle collision with mail truck, police say

article

An Atlantic County man is dead after he was thrown from his motorcycle when he collided with a mail truck Saturday afternoon in Galloway Township, according to police.

Officers say 34-year-old Michael Giannetta Jr. was riding a Suzuki motorcycle west on White Horse Pike when he slammed into a mail truck that was turning left onto the highway from Upas Avenue.

Giannetta Jr. was thrown from the bike and sustained serious injuries, according to police. He died at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the mail truck, a 49-year-old woman from Egg Harbor, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Galloway Township Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit is working to learn more information about the deadly crash.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter