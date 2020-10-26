ATM explosion under investigation in West Philadelphia, cash box stolen
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an ATM explosion in West Philadelphia Monday morning.
Officers responded to a report of an explosion near 50th and Market Streets just after 1 a.m.
When police arrived on the scene they found a heavily damaged ATM. Police have confirmed a cash box was taken from the machine.
It is not yet clear how much money was taken.
No injuries have been reported.
