ATM explosion under investigation in West Philadelphia, cash box stolen

Philadelphia police are investigating an ATM explosion in West Philadelphia Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of an explosion near 50th and Market Streets just after 1 a.m.

When police arrived on the scene they found a heavily damaged ATM. Police have confirmed a cash box was taken from the machine.

It is not yet clear how much money was taken.

No injuries have been reported.

