ATM skimmers found at 2 Norristown 7-Elevens, police warning users to check bank security

Norristown police are investigating two skimmer devices that were found attached to ATMs inside two separate 7-Eleven stores.

On Monday, police say ATM skimmers were found attached to two ATMs, one inside the 7-Eleven located at 708 East Johnson Highway, and the other at 1335 Sandy Hill Road.

Authorities say the devices were located internally and included a small camera above the keypad to capture users' pins.

Police are advising anyone who used these ATM machines to check with their banks for unauthorized withdrawals and follow the bank's security protocols.