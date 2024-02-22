AT&T outage: Customers report phone service down; T-Mobile, Verizon also impacted

article

AT&T cell phone users across the U.S. reported outages on Thursday morning, in addition to T-Mobile, Verizon and other customers.

Here’s what’s known about the cellular outages reported.

AT&T phone outage

DownDetector.com, an outage tracking site, showed thousands of outages reported starting around 4 a.m. ET, mostly impacting mobile phone users.

Outages were reported in many major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

As of 7 a.m. ET, there were more than 43,000 outages reported, DownDetector.com shows.

AT&T appeared to have the most reported outages, followed by Cricket at nearly 10,000 reports. Verizon, T-Mobile, Boost Mobile and others also had reported outages, according to DownDetector.

iPhone ‘SOS’ only – what does it mean?

During the outage, iPhone users reported seeing SOS or "SOS only" in the status bar.

This means the device isn't connected to a network, but the phone users can still make emergency calls.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.