Attempted abduction reported near Ursinus College; suspects sought

School officials at Ursinus College are warning students and the public to remain vigilant following reports of an attempted abduction near campus over the weekend.

The college says a student was walking down 6th Avenue toward Main Street early Sunday morning when a silver Honda sedan pulled up next to the student.

Three men wearing ski masks reportedly got out of the car and grabbed the student's arm. The suspects were allegedly laughing and shouting expletives during the attack.

College officials say the alleged attackers were scarred off when the student began to scream for help. They were last seen speeding down 6th Avenue.

Police describe the suspects as tall, skinny, white college aged men. Two of the men were said to be wearing dark clothing and the third was reportedly wearing a burgundy Penn State sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Ursinus Campus Safety or Collegeville Police immediately.