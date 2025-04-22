Attempted kidnapping of 14-year-old girl under investigation in Chester County: PSP
LONDON GROVE TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Avondale Crime Unit is investigating an attempted kidnapping.
They say the victim is a 14-year-old girl.
What we know:
At around 6:40 p.m. PSP says a girl was walking along Lake Road near its intersection with Baltimore Pike in London Grove Township, Chester County.
They say she was approached by a man driving a dark grey-in-color SUV with a possible third row of seating.
When the victim declined a ride, she said the man attempted to physically restrain her.
The 14-year-old girl was able to get away and eventually returned home safely to report the incident.
She described the manas being short in stature with a medium build. She also said he had dark wavy hair and a full black beard and was wearing an orange t-shirt, black sweatpants, and brown or green boots.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact PSP Avondale.
The Source: The information in this story is from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Avondale Crime Unit.