Attempted kidnapping of 14-year-old girl under investigation in Chester County: PSP

The Brief An attempted kidnapping investigation is underway in Chester County. Pennsylvania State Police say a 14-year-old girl reported that a man tried to lure her into his SUV Tuesday night.



The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Avondale Crime Unit is investigating an attempted kidnapping.

They say the victim is a 14-year-old girl.

What we know:

At around 6:40 p.m. PSP says a girl was walking along Lake Road near its intersection with Baltimore Pike in London Grove Township, Chester County.

They say she was approached by a man driving a dark grey-in-color SUV with a possible third row of seating.

When the victim declined a ride, she said the man attempted to physically restrain her.

The 14-year-old girl was able to get away and eventually returned home safely to report the incident.

She described the manas being short in stature with a medium build. She also said he had dark wavy hair and a full black beard and was wearing an orange t-shirt, black sweatpants, and brown or green boots.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact PSP Avondale.