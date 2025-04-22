Expand / Collapse search

Attempted kidnapping of 14-year-old girl under investigation in Chester County: PSP

By
Published  April 22, 2025 11:17pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Kidnapping investigation underway in Chester County

Police in Chester County are investigating after they say a teenage girl was the victim of an attempted kidnapping incident Tuesday.

The Brief

    • An attempted kidnapping investigation is underway in Chester County.
    • Pennsylvania State Police say a 14-year-old girl reported that a man tried to lure her into his SUV Tuesday night.

LONDON GROVE TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Avondale Crime Unit is investigating an attempted kidnapping. 

They say the victim is a 14-year-old girl. 

What we know:

At around 6:40 p.m. PSP says a girl was  walking along Lake Road near its intersection with Baltimore Pike in London Grove Township, Chester County. 

They say she was approached by a man driving a dark grey-in-color SUV with a possible third row of seating.

When the victim declined a ride, she said the man attempted to physically restrain her. 

The 14-year-old girl was able to get away and eventually returned home safely to report the incident. 

She described the manas being short in stature with a medium build. She also said he had dark wavy hair and a full black beard and was wearing an orange t-shirt, black sweatpants, and brown or green boots.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact PSP Avondale.

The Source: The information in this story is from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Avondale Crime Unit.

Crime & Public SafetyChester CountyNews