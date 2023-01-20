Attempted robbery suspect stabbed in Center City after victim gets control of weapon, police say

article

An attempted robbery suspect is in critical condition after the man he tried to rob wrestled a knife out of his hand and stabbed him, according to police.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Thursday evening just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Walnut Street in the Center City section of Philadelphia.

Police say the suspect, who was armed with a knife, was attempting to rob a 31-year-old man when the two began to struggle over the weapon.

The victim was able to get the knife away from the suspect and stab him, according to officials.

The suspect suffered stab wounds to the neck and back, police say.

Police say the suspect then tried to flee the scene by taking the victim's bike, but the victim was able to knock him off.

According to officials, medics transported the suspect to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

The victim was also transported to Jefferson University Hospital with minor injuries, officials say.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.