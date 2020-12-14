Attorney General Bill Barr to leave White House just before Christmas, Trump announces

article

President Donald Trump announced Monday that Attorney General William Barr will leave the White House just before Christmas.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

In a letter sent from the Office of the Attorney General posted on Twitter by Trump, Barr wrote, “I am greatly honored that you called on me to serve your Administration and the American people,”

Trump added that Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will replace Barr as acting Attorney General.

