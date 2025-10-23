Audubon food pantry vandalized, leaving community in need

The Brief A community food pantry in Audubon has been vandalized, affecting those who rely on it. The pantry is run by Audubon Peer to Peer Aid and helps alleviate food insecurity in South Jersey. Vandalism has led to damaged food items, impacting the pantry's ability to serve those in need.



A local food pantry that serves as a vital resource for many in the community has been put on hold due to vandalism.

Community pantry offers essential support

What we know:

The Little Free Pantry, located outside the Free Public Library of Audubon, operates 24/7 and is stocked by the nonprofit Audubon Peer to Peer Aid.

It provides easy access to food for those who may not want to ask for help directly.

"We run a food bank in all of South Jersey but this really alleviates some of our need because people can just come here they don’t have to reach out to us directly," said Kelli Aceto, president of Audubon Peer to Peer Aid.

The pantry has been a lifeline for many, especially with recent cuts to SNAP benefits increasing demand.

Aceto noted, "Just yesterday the phone was ringing off the hook. People are saying like I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to get food."

Vandalism disrupts food access

What they're saying:

Recently, individuals have been vandalizing the pantry by throwing food items on the ground and damaging them.

"Smashing food, they are smearing it all over the place, this is food that people need, so to see it littered on the ground, it’s disheartening," said Aceto.

The vandalism has shocked the community, with residents expressing disbelief over the actions.

"It’s really hard to understand I mean it’s so obvious to everyone that they’re a lot of people in need right now," said a local resident.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who is responsible for the vandalism and what their motives might be.