Authorities: 16.5 tons of cocaine seized at Philly port has street value over $1 billion

article

Federal authorities have seized approximately 16.5 tons of cocaine from a South Philadelphia port.

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced the massive seizure was taken from a large ship at the Packer Marine Terminal on Tuesday.

Authorities say members of the ship’s crew have been arrested and federally charged, but the investigation is ongoing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office estimates the street value of the seized cocaine to be over $1 billion.

The seizure is the largest drug seizure in the history of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

United States Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) congratulated state and federal law enforcement agencies on the drug bust, and used the event to criticize President Trump's strict stance on border security.

Advertisement

"This seizure is further evidence that a border wall will not stop drugs from ‘pouring into the country’ as the President has previously claimed, and points to the vulnerability the Administration has created by reassigning border protection officers from already understaffed Ports to the southern border," Casey said.