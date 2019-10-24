Authorities charge New Castle County man with embezzlement

article

Authorities in Delaware have charged an employee at a Wilmington area business with embezzlement after they say he stole over $40,000.

Police arrested Brian Pow, 46, after an investigation concluded that he stole $42,000 over eight months from a business on the 900 block of Concord Avenue.

Investigators were first tipped off about Pow's alleged embezzlement in August. Police say an employee saw Pow completing sales, then voiding the transactions. When a supervisor confronted Pow about the alleged false transactions, he reportedly fled the store.

Pow, a Bear resident, has been charged with eight counts of theft over $1,500 and one count of falsifying business records.

He was released on $9,000 bail.