Authorities find stockpile of illegal firearms in home of Pennsylvania father and son

A Pennsylvania father and son were arrested after law enforcement agents uncovered a stockpile of unregistered fully automatic firearms during a search of the family's home.

U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Joseph Raymond Berger, 62, and Joseph Paul Berger, 32, are facing charges of possessing machine guns, possessing non-registered firearms, and possessing non-registered silencers.

Authorities were led to the Berger's shared home in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania after Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted three silencers that were illegally imported into the country, according to a press release.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home and found 12 firearms suppressors/silencers and 13 fully automatic machine guns in the basement. The machine guns included 11 rifles and two submachine guns, authorities said.

According to court documents, Investigators also uncovered evidence that the firearms found in the Berger home were originally sold and purchased as semi-automatic firearms, which were then manually converted into unregistered, fully automatic machine guns.

"This father-and-son duo possessed a small artillery of firearms in their home," Acting Special Agent in Charge of HSI Philadelphia William S. Walker said. "This type of firepower is incredibly dangerous if in the wrong hands."

If convicted, officials said the Bergers could face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, a $270,000 fine, and a $300 special assessment.

