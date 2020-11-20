Authorities investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Upper Darby

Police say a man wanted in three different states is now dead after an officer-involved shooting in Upper Darby.

According to police, the man was wanted in Orange County, California, North Carolina and Las Vegas. He was described as extremely violent towards law enforcement.

The man was involved in a domestic incident with an Upper Darby woman who had a protection from abuse order against him, police said.

Upper Darby police spotted the suspect near at Parkview and Penach around 12:20 p.m. Friday. The man ran from police and a struggled ensued.

No word on if the man had a weapon.

The officer involved is currently on administrative leave until the investigation is completed. The district attorney’s office is currently interviewing witnesses and taking over the case.

