Prosecutors: AC Boardwalk store owner collapses, dies shortly after robbery attempt and confrontation

An Atlantic City Boardwalk store owner collapsed and died shortly after a robbery attempt and confrontation with a 12-year-old boy armed with a knife who threatened him, prosecutors said.

Atlantic City Police Officers responded to a business in the 1500 block of the Boardwalk on April 1.

Prosecutors say multiple juveniles were damaging the store and assaulting individuals.

While attempting to steal items, a 12-year-old boy brandished a knife and threatened the store owner 66-year-old Mahmood Ansari, according to investigators.

Officers arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. Shortly after the arrival of the officers, Ansari collapsed and was not breathing. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The 12-year-old and 14-year-old face robbery, simple assault, and related charges, prosecutors said. The two have not been charged in the store owner's death.

A cause of death has not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

"There is an active investigation into the circumstances of the death of Mr. Ansari and his autopsy results are pending. We should look to support one another as we prepare to welcome visitors to our region for the spring and summer tourism season," Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

