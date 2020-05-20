Authorities investigating series of shootings in Lehigh County

article

Authorities in Lehigh County say several homes have been caught in the crossfire of a random series of shootings over the past two months.

Pennsylvania State Police say the shootings began in early April and have continued through May, with the earliest happening last Saturday.

Investigators say the first two shootings happened on Claussville Road in Weisenberg Township on Apr 3 and Arp 4. Four days later, more gunfire erupted on Saegersville Road in the neighboring Heidelberg Township.

MORE: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Just under a month later, officials believe the same shooter opened fire on the 4700 block of Doe Run Court in Lowhill Township. Investigators say the shooter returned to Saegersville Road on May 14 and opened fire again on a residential road in Weisenberg Township.

Police do not know how many shooters are involved in these incidents. Authorities are asking residents to remain on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Fogelsville barracks at 610-395-1438 or Bethlehem barracks at 610-861-2026.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP