Authorities search for 2 suspects wanted in home invasion, robbery in Gloucester City

Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection with a home invasion and armed robbery in Gloucester City.

It happened on the 300 block of Market Street on Feb. 28.

The victims told detectives two masked men entered the residence around 2:15 a.m. with guns pointed and demanded money and jewelry.

Surveillance video shows two men entering the home while pointing weapons and forcing the two victims to the ground.

According to investigators, the suspects then walked one of the victims upstairs before coming back downstairs to unlock a display cabinet containing jewelry.

The suspects were able to get away with jewelry, a cell phone, and cash, authorities said.

No one was injured during the incident.

One of the men involved has a large beard and was wearing a distinctive hoodie with a wolf on the back. The other man was carrying a backpack with a distinctive style.

If you have any information, please contact CCPO Det. Mike Batista at 856-676-8175 or Gloucester City Police Det. Joseph Hopkins at 856-456-0404. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

