Authorities searching for man who escaped Wilmington corrections center by climbing fence

article

Authorities in Delaware are searching for a man who they say escaped a community corrections center in Wilmington by climbing over a perimeter fence.

According to officials, 24-year-old Dre Quille Brickhouse fled Plummer Community Corrections Center on Wednesday.

'Community Corrections Centers' are classified by the state as Level 4 facilities that manage offenders who are transitioning back into the community, officials said. Offenders are allowed to leave the facility to go to work, search for jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.

Brickhouse is described as 5-foot-8, 175 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Officials say he was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Brickhouse's whereabouts is urged to contact officials at 800-542-9524 or local police.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter