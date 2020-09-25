Authorities trying to identify woman found on fire in Chester

Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found on fire in an alleyway in Delaware County.

Police were dispatched to the Chester Fine Arts Center on East 17th Street just before midnight for reports of a fire and a burn victim. Upon arrival, police discovered a woman on fire and another fire a short distance away.

Firefighters from the Chester Fire Department extinguished both fires. The victim, who police have not identified, was pronounced dead.

Investigators were seen canvassing a wooded area and searching behind a large transformer in the wake of the gruesome discovery. Police have not said what sparked the fatal fire.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact City of Chester detectives at 610-723-7993.

