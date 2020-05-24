Avalon Beach Patrol readies for summertime amid pandemic

Coronavirus or not, summertime and warm temperatures are coming, and now that all New Jersey beaches are open, so too are the crowds.

The beach will likely look a lot different this year from summers past. Since March, the novel coronavirus has dramatically altered our way of life and will likely continue to do so in the months ahead. Businesses and lifestyles have had to adapt, and the Avalon Beach Patrol is no different.

"We have to be flexible, I'm certain we're going to see things we've never seen before," Avalon lifeguard boss Murray Wolf said.

The "new normal" for Wolf's patrol means keeping beachgoers waist-deep to prevent interaction between lifeguards and swimmers. Other changes include allowing one guard per stand, giving out assignments via walkie talkie, and cancelling morning meetings.

Even with the preventative measures in place to help lifeguards and beachgoers keep their distance, Wolf and his crew know that rescues will be needed. His staff will be equipped with personal protective equipment when those inevitable situations arise.

