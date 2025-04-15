Here's the average tax refund for Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware

The Brief The average tax refund amount has increased for 2025. Where you live can have a major impact on how much you get back. Here's the average amount for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.



Tax Day has become a day full of last-minute submissions, but it's also the day many people find out how much money they will get back from the government.

So, how much is the average tax refund? Where you live can have a major impact!

By the numbers:

New Jersey and Delaware are among the 10 states with the lowest average tax refund in the United States with $3,884 in Delaware and $3,989 in New Jersey.

Pennsylvania inches a bit higher on the list with an average of $4,448.

Here are the top 10 states with the highest state average tax refunds:

Wyoming - $9,957 Mississippi - $8,006 Nevada - $7,829 Florida - $6,754 Utah - $6,638 Texas - $6,389 Nebraska - $5,836 Idaho - $5,829 Illinois - $5,563 Indiana - $5,510

Dig deeper:

A new study by financial platform MoneyBot5000.com has found that while fewer Americans are receiving refunds in 2025, the average refund amount has increased by about 2%, reaching over $2,600, offering a rare financial boost during a time of economic uncertainty.