Here's the average tax refund for Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware
Tax Day has become a day full of last-minute submissions, but it's also the day many people find out how much money they will get back from the government.
So, how much is the average tax refund? Where you live can have a major impact!
By the numbers:
New Jersey and Delaware are among the 10 states with the lowest average tax refund in the United States with $3,884 in Delaware and $3,989 in New Jersey.
Pennsylvania inches a bit higher on the list with an average of $4,448.
Here are the top 10 states with the highest state average tax refunds:
- Wyoming - $9,957
- Mississippi - $8,006
- Nevada - $7,829
- Florida - $6,754
- Utah - $6,638
- Texas - $6,389
- Nebraska - $5,836
- Idaho - $5,829
- Illinois - $5,563
- Indiana - $5,510
Dig deeper:
A new study by financial platform MoneyBot5000.com has found that while fewer Americans are receiving refunds in 2025, the average refund amount has increased by about 2%, reaching over $2,600, offering a rare financial boost during a time of economic uncertainty.
The Source: This report is based on IRS data from the 2025 filing season and additional 2022 tax return data by state and income bracket. Analysis and visualizations were conducted by MoneyBot5000.com, which used its proprietary algorithms to interpret national and state-level trends.