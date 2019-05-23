Ayesha Curry claps back at troll who body-shamed her 10-month-old son: ‘Excuse you?'
Ayesha Curry appeared good-natured when questioned about her weight on a Tuesday Instagram post, but drew the line when the comments began body-shaming her 10-month-old son.
The 30-year-old celebrity chef and spouse of Stephen Curry had shared a photo of her family celebrating the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Western Conference final victory.
“Are you pregnant again?????” read one of the comments.
“Absolutely not LOL,” Curry responded. “My 30-lb. son is just breaking my back in every photo.”
But when the comments shifter to her son’s weight, Curry’s tone turned more defensive.
