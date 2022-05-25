Expand / Collapse search

Baby formula shortage: Emergency shipment set to arrive at Pennsylvania distribution center

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Shipment of baby formula set to arrive at Pennsylvania distribution center

An emergency shipment of baby formula is expected to arrive in Pennsylvania to help families in need amid a shortage of baby formula.

UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An emergency shipment of baby formula is expected to arrive in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. 

According to Nestle, the shipment is being sent to a distribution center in Upper Macungie Township in Lehigh County. 

The products will then be sent out to hospitals and stores nationwide to help combat the shortage. 

RELATED HEADLINES

Nestle says it has significantly ramped up production. 

The shortage was fueled by supply disruptions coupled with a shutdown at the Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan in February after four babies suffered bacterial infections from the formula produced by the facility. 

President Joe Biden has directed the FDA to import more formula to help struggling families across the country. 

A U.S. Air Force plane has already transported about 78,000 pounds of baby formula from Europe in an effort called Operation Fly Formula

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 22: Pallets of formula is seen near a U.S. Air Force C-17 carrying 78,000 lbs of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula from Europe at Indianapolis Airport on May 22, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Th

Expand