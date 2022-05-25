Baby formula shortage: Emergency shipment set to arrive at Pennsylvania distribution center

An emergency shipment of baby formula is expected to arrive in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

According to Nestle, the shipment is being sent to a distribution center in Upper Macungie Township in Lehigh County.

The products will then be sent out to hospitals and stores nationwide to help combat the shortage.

Nestle says it has significantly ramped up production.

The shortage was fueled by supply disruptions coupled with a shutdown at the Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan in February after four babies suffered bacterial infections from the formula produced by the facility.

President Joe Biden has directed the FDA to import more formula to help struggling families across the country.

A U.S. Air Force plane has already transported about 78,000 pounds of baby formula from Europe in an effort called Operation Fly Formula.

