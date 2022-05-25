Baby formula shortage: Emergency shipment set to arrive at Pennsylvania distribution center
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An emergency shipment of baby formula is expected to arrive in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
According to Nestle, the shipment is being sent to a distribution center in Upper Macungie Township in Lehigh County.
The products will then be sent out to hospitals and stores nationwide to help combat the shortage.
RELATED HEADLINES
- 'It's scary': Local parents voice concerns over national baby formula shortage
- Baby formula shortage: 40% of major brands sold out across the U.S., analysts say
- "Another level of evil": Scammers targeting parents desperate to find baby formula
- Baby formula shortage: Stores limit sales as major brands sell out nationwide
Nestle says it has significantly ramped up production.
The shortage was fueled by supply disruptions coupled with a shutdown at the Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan in February after four babies suffered bacterial infections from the formula produced by the facility.
President Joe Biden has directed the FDA to import more formula to help struggling families across the country.
A U.S. Air Force plane has already transported about 78,000 pounds of baby formula from Europe in an effort called Operation Fly Formula.
Advertisement
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 22: Pallets of formula is seen near a U.S. Air Force C-17 carrying 78,000 lbs of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula from Europe at Indianapolis Airport on May 22, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Th