2-year-old found dead in NJ home, police investigating

The Brief A 2-year-old boy was found dead in a New Jersey home. The boy was found unresponsive in a home on Radio Road in Little Egg Harbor Township. Officials are investigating the boy's death.



Law enforcement is investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead in a New Jersey home this week.

What we know:

Officers with the Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a 911 call from a home on Radio Road just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

When they got there, they found the boy unresponsive. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how the boy died.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, the Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the Ocean County Sherrif's Office and the Ocean County Medical Examiner's Office are all investigating the case.