Baby names: Here are the most popular boy and girl names of 2020

The Social Security Administration on Friday shared a list of the most popular baby names of 2020, noting that many parents "chose to stick with the familiar" during such an unprecedented year filled with challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.



Once again, Olivia and Liam were America’s most popular baby names.

Furthermore, the top three names for both girls — Olivia, Emma and Ava — and boys — Liam, Noah and Oliver — remained the same from 2019 to 2020, the agency said.

"In fact, out of both Top 10 lists combined, only two names changed, with the traditional names Henry and Alexander edging out Mason and Ethan," a statement said.

The last time Henry appeared in the top 10 was in 1910, according to the agency — which noted the name’s steady rise in popularity over the past several years.

Here are the top 10 boys and girls names for 2020:

Boys

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah William James Benjamin Lucas Henry Alexander

Girls

Olivia Emma Ava Charlotte Sophia Amelia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

The agency also shared the top five fastest-rising boys and girls names from 2020, noting the effect of pop culture on naming trends among parents. For boys, the names were Zyair, Jaxtyn, Jakobe, Kylo and Aziel. The girl names included Avayah, Denisse, Jianna, Capri and Rosalia.

The Social Security Administration began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880 based on applications for a child’s Social Security card at birth.

The entire list is available on the Social Security Administration’s website.

