Baby Wentz on the way! Carson Wentz, wife Madison expecting first child

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a very special reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving. Wentz and his wife Madison announced they are expecting their first child.

"So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake!" Wentz wrote in the announcement made on Instagram Thursday.

The announcement featured a set of photos featuring the Wentz's family dog and a few photos of the happy couple.

Carson and Maddie officially tied the knot on July 15, 2018.

There has been quite a baby boom amongst Philadelphia athletes so far in 2019.

Earlier this year, Jason Kelce announced he and his wife were expecting their first child. Bryce Harper and his wife had their first child in late August. Also in August, Claude Giroux and his wife had their first child.