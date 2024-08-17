Back to school: Former UArts students find new home at Moore College of Art and Design

Saturday was move-in day at Moore College of Art and Design in Philadelphia, and among the new incoming students are dozens of former University of the Arts students.

"Of course, like everybody in Philly, we were really saddened and heartbroken over the closing of University of the Arts," said Cathy Young, President of Moore College of Art and Design. "Our community was really eager to welcome these students."

As of now, Moore College said there are 115 students from UArts this new semester.

"As disappointing as it was that I’m not going to UArts, I’m very lucky that I found another school quickly and it was easy for me to transfer here," said photography student Jennifer Cressman. "I think it’s nice that there is a group of UArts students that is coming here so they have at least people they can lean on."

UArts closed suddenly on June 7, citing the school’s fragile financial state. Students, faculty and staff were given just a few days’ notice. Protests and even a lawsuit followed, but hundreds of students were left to figure out a new plan for their education.

"It was scary, it was like, I was finally getting on my feet, getting ready to go to school again and then I wasn’t going to school again," said Animation and Game Arts student Audrey Rabuck. "[Moore was] one of the first to reach out and they were the first one to open like these tours to UArts students and I took one of them and I was astounded at the community, how close everyone was."

President Young said total enrollment at Moore is 561 students, as of now, which is 35 percent larger than last year. She emphasized that Moore remains an intentionally small college that prides itself on providing individual attention to students.

"I hope they feel connected to faculty, feel connected to other students, I hope they are delighted to be part of the Moore community and to be welcomed into the alumni community when they graduate," said Young.

The first day of school at Moore is on August 22.