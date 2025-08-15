Back-to-School Party in West Philly: Parents express concern ahead SEPTA service cuts

The Brief A back-to-school party in West Philadelphia was held against the backdrop of SEPTA service cuts for students. 52,000 Philadelphia students use SEPTA to get to and from school. "Doomsday" transit cuts go into effect August 24, the day before school starts in Philadelphia.



The first day of school for Philadelphia students is just 10 days away, but many parents are still wondering how their kids are going to get there.

What they're saying:

"Everyone is confused. No one knows what to do" said Quoc Do of Southwest Philadelphia.

He was among hundreds who turned out to 60th and Walnut Streets in West Philadelphia for a back-to-school celebration hosted by St. Rep. Jessica McClinton (D).

The DJ played, the water ice flowed, hot dogs were plenty and free backpacks lined the table for hundreds of students.

But the party was a bit dampened by the fact many of these students will be some of the first affected by SEPTA’s massive service cuts planned for August 24, the day before school starts.

"I usually take them by bus. We have to figure it out somehow," said Do.

McClinton, the Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, says there is still no deal on the horizon going into the weekend.

"Our children are getting ready to get back to school. And our parents need to get to work. So we are really waiting patiently to reach a compromise. We appreciate them coming back but it’s too late and not enough money" Rep. McClinton said.

Many of the 52,000 Philadelphia students who rely on SEPTA will now have to find alternative routes or walk to school altogether. It encourages families to consider other options, like carpooling.

"I have to get there. Especially hospital visits, doctor visits back and forth to school with him. My great-grandson I take them back and forth to school. It’s going to be a lot. A whole lot" said Denise Weaver of West Philadelphia.

What's next:

School District officials will be monitoring talks in Harrisburg.

They’re just hoping SEPTA service cuts won’t mean a decline in student enrollment at the start of the school year.