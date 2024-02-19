Backpack with gun, drugs found near abandoned crashed car in Delaware: police

article

A Delaware 18-year-old is facing charges after investigators say he was impaired when he crashed his car into a ditch and abandoned it on the roadside, leaving behind a backpack filled with drugs, guns and ammo.

Aiden Cooper, of Selbyville, was taken into custody during a traffic stop early Saturday morning near Old Mill Pond Road. Authorities say Cooper was in the front seat of a Nissan Sentra that allegedly picked him up after he lost control of a gray Dodge Charger and crashed into a mailbox and a tree before stopping in a ditch.

Investigators believe Cooper was impaired and driving "in a manner that was not appropriate for the snowy and wet road" when he lost control. During the crash, police say the vehicle's trunk opened, and several items were thrown across the roadway, including a backpack and fireworks.

Investigators say the backpack contained a Glock handgun, three loaded magazines and other ammo, a plastic bag of methamphetamine, four bottles of alcohol, THC gummies, and THC wax.

Cooper has been charged with several drug and weapons crimes, and a number of traffic violations.