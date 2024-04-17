Expand / Collapse search

Bad Bunny's Philadelphia concert could be moved if Sixers lose Wednesday

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  April 17, 2024 12:01pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA - Bad timing! A potential scheduling conflict could leave Bad Bunny fans in a last-minute frenzy this week.

The rap superstar is set to take the stage at Wells Fargo on Friday, but the Sixers might need the Philadelphia venue instead!

It all hinges on the outcome of Wednesday night's game against the Miami Heat.

If the Sixers lose, they have one more chance to grab a playoff spot - a Friday night home game during the concert.

So, what does that mean for fans who already bought tickets?

They say Ticketmaster informed them that the Bad Bunny concert would be moved to Thursday.

Guess we'll all just have to wait and see!