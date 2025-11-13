Baker in Old City makes birthday cakes for SNAP-dependent families

An Old City hobby baker is using her skills in the kitchen to help SNAP recipients.

What we know:

For 25 years Emily Chiarelli has taken her passion for baking and turned it into a skill and even a side hustle called E.C. Sweets.

"The pandemic was very busy, I made a lot of stuff, now it really is more of a hobby. I don’t really sell them anymore because it’s sort of a lot to do around work," says Chiarelli.

That is until now, her baked goods are back on the market just for a very specific clientele.

"I figured a couple of cakes a month for some kids in need could really brighten somebody’s birthday," says Chiarelli.

Emily posted on a Fishtown Facebook page offering to make birthday cakes for SNAP dependent families with children who have upcoming birthdays.

"I know when you lose your snap benefits you’re now focused on what everybody needs, like you just need your bread, your cereal, your milk for your kids in the morning. A birthday, you can do your best but if you physically don’t have the money or the food stamps, these kids might not be getting cakes," says Chiarelli.

A feeling and financial situation that hits close to home for Chiarelli.

"I grew up on SNAP, I remember walking to the food bank with my dad and loading up our backpack, walking the two miles home, I remember what a savior that was for us," says Chiarelli.

Now she’s hoping to pay it forward, thus far the social media response has been huge with Chiarelli already set to fulfill orders all the way into next year.

"Even though the shutdown is over, I know that people were very negatively affected. It’s going to take them a long time to catch up, to be able to do something like either buy or make a cake for their kid," says Chiarelli.

What you can do:

If you are interested in getting a free cake you can contact Chiarelli through

Instagram: @E.C.Sweets.

For those interested in donating to the cause you can do so on Venmo or PayPal.

Venmo: @emily-chiarelli

PayPal: @emilychiarelli