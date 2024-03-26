Baltimore bridge collapse: Port of Philadelphia could receive vessels diverted by bridge collapse

The Port of Philadelphia says it could receive ships diverted by the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse.

"We suspect that some of the vessels scheduled to go to Baltimore will be diverted to Philadelphia," a spokesperson told FOX 29.

The Baltimore Key Bridge, which stretches across the Patapsco River, crumbled Tuesday morning after it was hit by a container ship.

The collapse sent motorists traveling on the bridge plummeting into the frigid water below, prompting immediate search and rescue efforts.

Two people were rescued from the water as of Tuesday morning, and officials feared several more still needed to be rescued.

"Never would you think that you would see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

According to Marine Traffic and Vessel Finder, the Dali was headed from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, and flying under a Singapore flag. The ship is about 985 feet long and about 157 feet wide, according to data from Marine Traffic.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge opened in 1977 and spans the Patapsco River at the entrance to a busy harbor. The river leads to the Port of Baltimore, a major hub for shipping on the East Coast.