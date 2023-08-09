Bam Margera arrested for public intoxication outside Pennsylvania hotel: police

article

Former reality television star Bam Margera was arrested near a Pennsylvania hotel early Wednesday morning after police say he was involved in a drunken argument with another person.

Margera, 43, and an unidentified woman were found by patrol officers engaged in a verbal argument in the parking lot of The Radnor Hotel on Lancaster Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Margera's speech was said to be "significantly slurred" and his breath smelled of alcohol. Police do not know what the argument was about or the relationship between Margera and the woman.

He was arrested due to his level of intoxication and taken to police headquarters where he was released to a friend, according to police.

Margera was issued a citation for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Police say Margera was fully cooperative and polite towards police during the incident.

The ‘Jackass’ and ‘Viva La Bam’ star was recently ordered to stand trial on charges that he punched his brother during an altercation at their home in West Chester. He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges, which include simple assault and making terroristic threats.

Margera has been free on $50,000 bail and previously said that he has been in drug and alcohol treatment this year and living with former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom.

"I’m not trying to get him in trouble here. I just want him to get the help because I feel like this is our last chance," Margera's brother, Jess Margera, said in testifying about what he called two decades of troubling behavior by his brother, which he said escalated during a "frightening and unpredictable" two-week visit home in April.