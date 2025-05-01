Bank robber wanted in Bucks County after search causes officer-involved crash: police
LEVITTOWN, Pa. - Police are searching for a masked, hooded man who fled after an attempted bank robbery in Levittown Wednesday morning.
What we know:
The suspect entered a Wells Fargo on New Falls Road near the border of Bristol Township and Middletown Township just after 9 a.m.
After passing a robbery note to a teller, police say he implied he had a weapon, but never displayed it.
An employee activated an alarm, and the man fled the bank on foot.
Police deployed a search of the area, but he was not found.
During the search, an officer was involved in a traffic collision with an uninvolved motorist. No injuries were reported.
What you can do:
Anyone that recognizes the suspect, or who has information about the attempted robbery, is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Bristol police.