Bank robber wanted in Bucks County after search causes officer-involved crash: police

The Brief Police say a man attempted to rob a bank in Levittown Wednesday morning. He fled after an employee sounded an alarm. A search was deployed, which resulted in no arrests.



Police are searching for a masked, hooded man who fled after an attempted bank robbery in Levittown Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The suspect entered a Wells Fargo on New Falls Road near the border of Bristol Township and Middletown Township just after 9 a.m.

After passing a robbery note to a teller, police say he implied he had a weapon, but never displayed it.

An employee activated an alarm, and the man fled the bank on foot.

Police deployed a search of the area, but he was not found.

During the search, an officer was involved in a traffic collision with an uninvolved motorist. No injuries were reported.

What you can do:

Anyone that recognizes the suspect, or who has information about the attempted robbery, is asked to contact police.