Bartram High School placed on lockdown after firearm discovered: police

A high school in Philadelphia was placed on lockdown Wednesday after police say a firearm was discovered on the premises.

At around 10:03 a.m., officers responded to a report of a male student with a firearm inside Bartram High School, located on the 6700 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Officers immediately placed the school on lockdown.

Police say two male individuals believed to have brought the firearm onto the premises have been detained.

The firearm has not yet been located or recovered.

For the safety of all students and staff, the school dismissed early.

A letter was also given to students and parents regarding the incident.

Counter-Terrorism and SWAT units have been at the school to assist in the ongoing investigation.



