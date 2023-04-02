Beach goer finds dead dolphin washed ashore in Cape May

article

A man in Cape May made another concerning discovery amid a rash of marine mammal deaths along the East Coast this year.

The dead dolphin was found washed ashore on Baltimore Avenue Beach near Beach Drive over the weekend.

Police moved dolphin from the water's edge to the top of the beach ramp so the Marine Mammal Stranding Center could transport it, according to the beach goer who snapped the photo.

It is still unclear what led to the dolphin stranding, but this latest discovery comes almost two weeks after eight dolphins died in a 'mass stranding' on a New Jersey beach.



