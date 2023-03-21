Crews responding to group of beached dolphins at 2 different Sea Isle City beaches

Crews of first responders are on scene at two Cape May County beaches due to a report of beached dolphins.

Authorities confirmed with FOX 29 that a total of eight dolphins are stranded, including six at the 52nd Street beach and two at the beach on 50th Street.

Police and medics responded to pour water on the dolphins, according to officials.

No additional information was released by wildlife officials.

Crews respond to a group of beached dolphins that washed ashore in Sea Isle City. (Credit: Michael Ebner) (Michael Ebner)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.