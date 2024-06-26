Expand / Collapse search

Bear killed in crash after multiple sightings around Delaware: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  June 26, 2024 9:32am EDT
Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. - Delaware State Police say a bear is dead after it was seen roaming around the state this past week.

The bear, named "Delabear" by police, was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 1 in New Castle late Tuesday night.

Its body has since been removed from the roadway, according to authorities.

The driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police say this comes after multiple bear sightings were reported in the area.

Residents are being urged to stay cautious, and "keep an eye out for wildlife when driving."