Beloved high school football player killed in Chester shooting: 'A major loss'
CHESTER, Pa. - A school community is in shock as they mourn the tragic loss of a beloved high school student who was shot to death over the weekend.
Zaheem Sabree was a rising 12th grader and football player for Chester-Upland High School.
"His dedication and spirit as a member of our high school football program is irreplaceable, and he will be missed by his teammates and coaches, who remember him not just as a player, but as a friend on and off the field," the school district said in a statement.
Police say Sabree was shot in the head at 24th and Madison streets Sunday night, and later died at a local hospital.
No further details of the deadly shooting have been released as police say they continue to investigate.