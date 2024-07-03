Toddler mauled by dog while walking in West Philadelphia: police

Scary moments in West Philadelphia when a dog attack sent a 3-year-old boy to the hospital Tuesday evening.

Witnesses and the boy's mom told police he was walking near his home on 57th Street when a Rottweiler on a porch came after him.

The unprovoked attack left the 3-year-old with multiple bites on the arm.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the dog was left unattended with no leash, fence or gate. It was taken by animal control.