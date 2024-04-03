Beloved Lower Merion middle school teacher killed in tragic crash, district says

article

A local school district is mourning the "sudden and tragic" loss of a beloved teacher and "pillar" of their community.

Tim Mohan, a teacher at Bala Cynwyd Middle School, was killed in the crash Tuesday night, according to a letter sent to the Lower Merion School District community with his photo.

Superintendent Steve M. Yanni said Mohan was a "loving husband and proud father" who taught social studies at the school for 30 years.

"Mr. Mohan was a pillar of the BC Community who loved and cared for his students. Each day since 1993, he could be seen greeting his students with a smile in the hallway. He was a natural with his students, using storytelling and whimsical tales to engage them in U.S. History. He could also be heard singing the BC Alma Mater, though not always with the right words or in tune. He truly knew what it meant to be a middle school teacher," BCMS Principal Jeffrey Hunter said.

The district says the tragic news was shared with students and staff at school on Wednesday morning.

Police have yet to release any details regarding the deadly crash.