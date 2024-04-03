Driver, 81, charged in crash that killed pregnant Philadelphia woman, unborn child

Tragedy struck when a car crash claimed the life of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. A man is now charged in connection with their deaths more than 3 months later.

Two parked vehicles and five pedestrians were struck on West Rock Hill Road in Bala Cynwyd on December 30, 2023.

One of those pedestrians, identified as 36-year-old Latoya M. Handy-Hunter, was pregnant at the time.

She and her unborn baby both died as a result of the crash.

The four other pedestrians were also treated for their injuries at local hospitals.

On Tuesday, officials said a months-long investigation determined that driver error caused the deadly crash.

Alan Rosenbaum, 81, was charged with Careless Driving Unintentional Death, Careless Driving Serious Bodily Injury and related offenses.